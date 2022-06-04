National Security raises alert over suspicious terrorist movements in Garu mountains

The Ministry of National Security has raised alert of suspicious movement of persons in the Garu and Bunkpurugu/Nankpanduri districts in the North East and Upper East Regions.

In a statement, the ministry said its intelligence indicates that the group was sighted board motorbikes dressed in apparels that hid their faces and headed for the mountainous area in the Garu district.

It has, therefore, advised the Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Inspector General of Police to be on high alert.

The alert comes barely two weeks after the Ministry of National Security launched the “See Something, Say Something Campaign” aimed at raising public alertness on terrorist activities.

There have been widespread alerts for some weeks of possible terrorist attacks in the country.

Source: Classfmonline.com