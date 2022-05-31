IGP’s arrogant, intolerance letter to British High Commissioner very disgusting – Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has hit out at the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare describing as disgusting his letter to the British High Commissioner, H.E Harriet Thompson.

The Commissioner in a Tweet earlier this month said, “Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand [it’s] for a motoring offence [and he’s currently] on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…”

With the Tweet not going down well with the Police administration, it sent a letter to the British High Commission, telling the Commissioner to stop poking her nose in local matters.

“..we consider you tweet violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961 which enjoins diplomatic missions not to interfere in the internal affairs of their host countries.

“Your Excellency, the fact that you use the ‘arrested again’ we believe must mean you were making reference to previous occasions Mr. Barker Vormwaor was arrested for threatening the security of the state and recently for motor traffic offences,” parts of the letter from the Ghana Police Service reads.

Today, Sammy Gyamfi has waded into the matter insisting that the IGP has displayed arrogance and intolerance.

According to the NDC Communications officer, there was nothing wrong with the Tweet of H.E Harriet Thompson.

“The arrogance and intolerance displayed by the IGP in his response to a harmless tweet by the to Ghana is disgusting to say the least.

His 20th May 2022 letter, a copy of which is attached to this post, is in very bad taste and has the potential of undermining Ghana’s long-standing diplomatic relations with the UK,” Sammy Gyamfi’s post on Facebook reads.

It adds, “There is absolutely nothing wrong with the tweet by the British High Commissioner which is what appears to have angered our celebrity IGP. If Dampare had apprised himself of Article 3(d) of the Vienna Convention, I am not sure he would have embarrassed himself and the nation this way."