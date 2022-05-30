Children's Day: Children advised to avoid immoral activities online

30.05.2022 LISTEN

As Nigerians celebrate this year's children's day, an advocate of internet safety, Mr. Rotimi Onadipe has advised children to stay away from immoral activities associated with internet usage.

He advised the children at his organisation's weekly programme on internet safety under the theme "Say no to internet abuse, say yes to internet safety" which was held at Ibadan on Saturday, May 28th, 2022.

Onadipe noted that children are the future leaders and that's the more reason why they should not involve themselves in any online activities that could destroy their moral values, personal relationship with God or prevent them from achieving their future goals.

He said, "we are dedicating today's programme to all children to celebrate the children's day with them. It is also an opportunity for us to advise all children to protect themselves online as they celebrate with their online friends.

"As you celebrate with your online friends, beware of internet or social media abuse, avoid all immoral activities, avoid cyberbullying or any immoral conversation, don't post or share any harmful content online e.g. pornographic materials, misleading information, fake or unverified news, among others."

The internet safety advocate further said, "If you receive any harmful content from anyone online, don't share it but delete it immediately and tell the sender not to send you such again or else you will report him or her to the appropriate authorities for immediate action.

"If you are not comfortable with anyone online, make sure you inform your parents immediately, as this will help you to reduce your vulnerabilities to online predators and other risks associated with internet usage."