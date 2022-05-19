Church members can be recruited by terrorists — Christian Council

19.05.2022 LISTEN

The General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana , Rev. Dr. Cyril G. K. Fayose has expressed fear of the possibility of some vulnerable church members getting recruited by terrorists and violent extremists for their operations.

“The most insidious part of this whole terror scare is when terrorist can recruit our own church members, our own colleagues, our own brothers and sisters to actually do the damage. That is the scariest part of it,” he said.

Rev. Dr. Fayose stressed that youth unemployment and the conflict that we have in the country, the despondency among our youth can really be fertile grounds for recruiting such persons and that is the most difficult part.

It is very important we work on some of these economic issues of Youth Unemployment. It is a bigger problem so as a nation we must do well to resolve some of these challenges confronting the youth, he explained.

Rev Dr Fayose hinted that the Christian Council of Ghana is doing something about youth unemployment.

“We are in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and some other outfits such as the NEIP to do skills training to individuals and vulnerable people who have no employment, so that they can do something to sustain themselves. We did that last year and we are going to do it this year. That's our own small way of solving the problem,” he said.

The CCG has advised churches to be security conscious in the wake of terrorism attack on the continent.

The caution follows a directive by the National Security to the churches to be on the lookout for a possible terror attacks.

Following the activities of terrorist groups in neighbouring West African countries, especially Burkina Faso and Tog, Ghana's National Security cautioned churches against possible similar attacks.

The National Security said measures have been instituted in order to forestall these attacks however; the churches must also be on alert.

The measures instituted include installation of Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) in churches, as well as engaging the services of accredited private security agencies.

Reacting to the directives on 3FM's Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Monday, the General Secretary of Christian Council of Ghana , Rev. Dr. Cyril G. K. Fayose, said “we have received the directive from the National Security and we have passed the information to our members”.

“They are also going to pass it on to their congregation. They should be on an alert. They should be more cautious. They must look out for strange persons and actions in our midst”.

Rev Fayose said “this is not the first time we are receiving such messages so member churches have prepare”.

He advised that “they [churches and worship centers] must have security guards and CCTV cameras in their premises”.

“The most important thing is the human element. We must be watchful. Be vigilant”.

Rev Fayose urged that “pastors are to sensitize their churches”.

“Anytime they see strange persons or strange objects, they should raise an alert or alarm. We must engage that person a little more. We must put one person on that strange person a little more. That is not to say drive that person away, but it is a way of being more welcoming”.

