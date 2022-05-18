ModernGhana logo
Police arrest two persons in Nkoransa Police, youth clash

The Police have arrested two persons suspected to be involved in the alleged attack on the Nkoransa Police Station, which led to death of one and five injured.

Six inmates are also said to have escaped as a result of the attack.

This is contained in a press release signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Ofori, Director General of Police Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Nkoransa Divisional and District Headquarters were attacked by a mob with dangerous implements, the Police said.

The attack is said to be in protest of the death of one Albert Donkor, a robbery suspect, who died during a police anti-bribery operation.

The Police responded to the attack with reinforcement from the regional headquarters to restore law and order.

The injured persons are receiving treatment at the St Theresah's Hospital at Nkoransa whilst police hunt for the jail breakers.

