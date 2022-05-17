ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police Professional Standards Bureau probes Albert Donkor’s death in police custody at Nkoranza

By Reporter
Social News Police Professional Standards Bureau probes Albert Donkors death in police custody at Nkoranza
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced an investigation into the death of Albert Donkor who was suspected of robbery and shot dead by police anti-robbery taskforce.

The IGP according to the Police has constituted a high-powered delegation led by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Director-General/Administration to visit Nkoranza tomorrow, 18 May 2022 to engage stakeholders over the death of Albert Donkor.

The youth of Nkoranza and the deceased’s family are angry and demanding justice for Albert Donkor.

They gave the Police a 48-hour ultimate which ends by close of work today to show them the whereabouts of the deceased or face their wrath.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Monumental PV Obeng Roundabout outdoor in Tema
17.05.2022 | Social News
Public space has created a fertile ground for corruption to thrive – Chief Crusader
17.05.2022 | Social News
PV Obeng Roundabout unveiled at Tema community three to mark the eighth anniversary
17.05.2022 | Social News
V/R: Activities of Fulani herdsmen threatening lives in Sokode
17.05.2022 | Social News
Treason trial: High court orders for images of accused persons' WhatsApp chats
17.05.2022 | Social News
Unemployed nurses hit streets to demand posting after completing school in 2019
17.05.2022 | Social News
Nkoranza: Bring my son same as you came for him - Mother of man who died in police custody
17.05.2022 | Social News
VIDEO: Death trap on Kubease- Achimota road
17.05.2022 | Social News
NAM1 trial adjourned to May 15
17.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line