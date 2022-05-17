Police Professional Standards Bureau probes Albert Donkor’s death in police custody at Nkoranza

The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced an investigation into the death of Albert Donkor who was suspected of robbery and shot dead by police anti-robbery taskforce.

The IGP according to the Police has constituted a high-powered delegation led by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Director-General/Administration to visit Nkoranza tomorrow, 18 May 2022 to engage stakeholders over the death of Albert Donkor.

The youth of Nkoranza and the deceased’s family are angry and demanding justice for Albert Donkor.

They gave the Police a 48-hour ultimate which ends by close of work today to show them the whereabouts of the deceased or face their wrath.

