Akufo-Addo signs EI to declassify portions of Achimota Forest as no longer forest reserve

Some portions of the Achimota Forest will no longer be part of the forest reserve.

This comes after President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has signed an Executive Instrument (EI) to declassify portions of the reserve.

“The District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority with jurisdiction over the land specified in the schedule, shall, within three months after the coming into force of this instrument, prepare for the approval of the Minister [of Lands], a master plan for the development of the land specified in the schedule,” the document said.

The development created controversy on social media with some indicating the forest reserve has been sold.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor dismissed reports that the Forest reserve in Accra has been sold.

He said the natural resource is not for sale and will not be sold.

Vice President of Imani Africa who is also a private legal practitioner, Kofi Bentil in a Facebook post said ” Bye Bye Achimota Forest. Sold! What is this??!”

517202273611-l5hsk8v331-bent-for

517202273611-0f730m4yxs-bent-for

But in a Facebook post reacting to these claims, Mr Jinapor who is lawmaker for Damongo said “Achimota Forest is not and will NOT be sold!!!!!!!”

---3news.com

