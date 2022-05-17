Bono East REGSEC meets over alleged murder of man in Police custody at Nkoranza

The Bono East Regional Security Council (RECSEC) is meeting today, May 17 to decide on the way forward over the alleged murder of Albert Donkor by the police in Nkoranza.

The Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, who is also the Chairman of the REGSEC, said that it will issue a statement on the controversy after the meeting.

Tension is currently high in Nkoranza over the alleged murder of the 28-year-old Digital Satellite installer, Albert Donkor.

The mother is demanding the whereabouts of her son and wants him to be brought the same way he was picked up.

The youth in the town would have burnt down the police station had it not been the interventions of the Regional Minister and the traditional leaders in the area.

Speaking on the issue with Sunrise on 3FM hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Tuesday, the Regional Minister said “I know they [youth of Nkoranza] are not happy and I am with them”.

“They had wanted to attack the police on Friday night but me and some traditional leaders moved in, we assured them we will get to the bottom of this”.

Mr. Adu-Gyan said “we have a RECSEC meeting today [May 17, 2022] at 10am and we will take a decision to inform the whole the nation”.

“We gave them three days and today is the last day. We will issue a stamen on it today. Immediately after the RECSEC meeting, we will put out a statement”.

The Regional Minister said “I have told them [youth] that it could happen to anybody so this is not something that we should brush aside. We must get to the bottom of it”.

Investigations

He assured that thorough investigations would be done on the matter “and whoever is found culpable should be brought to book”.

“We will not allow the police to investigate itself. Not under the watch of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president of Ghana. Not under the democratization and rule of law…I have assured them that we will work to ensure that justice is done”.

Mr. Adu-Gyan added that “I think the police cannot investigate itself”.

“The Attorney-General's office will decide. I will recommend to the A-G that the police should not be allowed to investigate itself”.

Mr. Adu-Gyan said “the police have given me some information and they are doing their own investigations so I hope they will give us more information today then we can put it out”.

--- 3news.com