Police embark on one-week campus tour to beef up security

Police embark on one-week campus tour to beef up security
1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana Police Service has taken policing to some campuses of universities in Accra.

This forms part of efforts by the Service to be visible, gather intelligence, engage the university communities and bring the police to the doorstep of the public.

Officers from the Police Mounted Squadron together with some Police Divisional and District Commanders joined forced in the exercise.

During the visit, the team engaged the university communities and listened to their security concerns.

The team shared some insights about the police service and why it is necessary to work together with the various communities it serves.

It also answered questions on basic policing issues while gathering some intelligence on the security situation across the various campuses.

Source: classfmonline.com

