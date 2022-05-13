Jomoro MCE supports Half Assini Technical School with furniture

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro Municipality in the Western Region, Louisa Iris Arde has supported the Half Assini Technology Solution Centre with over 50 metal dual desks.

The kind gesture is to create a conducive atmosphere for the trainees to acquire practical skills.

The school is the first Technical School in the Municipality and one of the TVET schools the government has established in this academic year.

Currently, the school runs two programs; Welding and Fabrication and Mechanical Engineering. It has one of the best standard dormitories in second cycle institutions in the country.

Presenting the furniture to the school, the Jomoro MCE, Louisa Iris Arde commended the Akufo-Addo-led government for establishing a TVET school in the Municipality to train so many youth to acquire skills to be economically independent.

She said, "last two weeks when I welcomed the first batch of the trainees in this school, I realized that the school was not having enough furniture so I promised to provide the school with some furniture and today I have come with my staff of the Assembly to fulfill my promise and this is my promise".

The first-ever Jomoro female MCE assured the school of more support to make their stay more lively.

She emphasized that education is a topmost priority of the Nana Addo-led NPP government and that the provision of the appropriate infrastructure is necessary to ensure quality basic education for all children.

She therefore, seized the opportunity to advise trainees to take their training seriously, respect school authorities and avoid engaging themselves in unproductive things that could destroy their future.

She said government was working tirelessly to establish a Petroleum Hub in the Municipality, "as we are speaking President Akufo-Addo government is working tirelessly to establish a Petroleum Hub in our Municipality and I want to assure you that if you humble yourself and take your training here seriously, when we finish the Petroleum Hub you guys will work get direct work to do".

She appealed to the good people of Jomoro Municipality to rally behind President Akufo-Addo to establish the Petroleum Hub to create more job opportunities for the unemployed youth in the area and Ghana as a whole.

She pledged the Assembly's total commitment to assisting the trainees to complete their various programmes.

Some of the trainees who spoke to the media commended the MCE for supporting them with furniture.

"We are happy because today going we will sit on good furniture to learn, may Almighty God bless Hon. Louisa Arde", they expressed happiness.

They took the opportunity to appeal to the MCE to use her office to address other challenges facing the school.

They also assured the MCE that they would take their training seriously and also promised to use the furniture to last longer.