Thunderstorm heading to Ghana today – Meteo warns

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has announced a thunderstorm is approaching Ghana from Nigeria on Thursday, April 12.

The Agency says the thunderstorm is expected to hit Ghana between 6hours to 8hours from the time of filing this story [6:30am on Thursday].

The Chief Forecaster for the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Felicity Ahafianyo, told Sunrise on 3FM hosted by Alfred Ocansey that “the thunderstorms coming from Nigeria expected to hit Ghana between 6 and 8hours”.

“It will hit Volta, Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern and Western regions”, she explained.

Madam Ahafianyo said towns and cities such as “Afloa, Accra, Kumasi, Agona Swedru, Sefwi Wiawso, Koforidua, Akyem Oda” among others, will be hit by the storm.

“The storm is also moving on the sea so it is not advisable to be on the sea. We need to be extra careful on the sea because the coastal lines will also experience such storms”, she warned.

