The Ghana Maritime Authority has set a committee to conduct a Marine Casualty Investigation in the vessel accident that occurred on Saturday, May 7 by analyzing the “evidence available, and determine the causal factors, draw conclusions relevant to the causal factors and make safety recommendations.”

The vessel capsized 46 nautical miles off the South of Saltpond in the Western Region.

The authority assured that it is continuing to engage all fishing vessel operators and personnel to abide by the rules guiding their trade in order to preserve life and property.

On Saturday, May 7, 2022, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of the Ghana Maritime Authority said it received distress calls from the crew of, MV Mengxing 6, a fishing vessel operating in Ghana’s waters. It reported that a sister Ghanaian registered fishing vessel, MV Comforter 2, owned by Boatacom Enterprises Ltd., had sunk.

“The information was immediately shared with key stakeholders – the Ghana Navy and the Fisheries Commission. The monitoring team of the Ministry of Fisheries and Acquah-Culture Development (M0FAD) discovered that MV Comforter 2 was last seen at around 14:09:54 at a position lat. 04 25.620N Long. 001] 01.788W, which is, 57 nautical miles from Takoradi and 43 nautical miles off the coast of Elmina.

“A rescue team led by the Navy, with air support from the Ghana Airforce, was instantly dispatched to the area to carry out the rescue operation. The rescue team confirmed that MV Comforter z had sunk on Friday afternoon when an attempt to haul a net with a bumper catch in very heavy seas resulted in the vessel capsizing.

“The vessel had z6 crew onboard, six were Chinese while the remaining zo were Ghanaians. Fourteen of the crew were rescued. The body of the Chinese captain was also retrieved, with ten crew members (three of them Chinese) and the observer from the Fisheries Commission still missing. The rescue party is continuing their search for the missing persons.”

The authority further revealed the measures that were put in place to forestall such accidents and further urged all fishers to abide by the rules.

“Last year, the Authority rolled out an enhanced inspection campaign designed to ensure that all fishing vessels operating within our maritime jurisdiction to comply with all the safety regulations to reduce fatal accidents at sea and save lives.

“This campaign saw many fishing vessels sent to the Tema Ship Yard for repairs that have put them in great shape.

"Further updates on the MV Comforter 2 accident will be given when we have them. Meanwhile a committee has been tasked to conduct a Marine Casualty Investigation by analyzing the 'evidence available, and determine the causal factors, draw conclusions relevant to the causal factors and make safety recommendations',".

---3news.com