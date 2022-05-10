C/R: Fried yam seller burnt to death; two others in critical condition after fire incident at Apam

An aged woman who sells fried yam at Apam in the Central Region has been burnt to ashes after a fire incident.

The woman, Comfort Arhin per information gathered was by the roadside frying her yam on a coal pot when two men transporting a barrel containing Premix fuel towards the Apam Roundabout passed by.

The barrel which was being rolled by the two men to transport the fuel caught fire from the coal pot and burst into a huge flame.

The 69-year-old fried yam seller unfortunately was lighted up instantly and sadly was burnt to death.

The two men who were transporting the fuel were also not spared. Both men sustained injuries from the fire and have been hospitalised in critical condition.

They were fortunate to escape the same fate as the fried yam seller after people in the area joined efforts to douse the fire with buckets of water.

Subsequently, personnel from the National Fire Service arrived on the scene to get things under control.

Amid wailing, the burnt body of the deceased woman was picked up and deposited at the Winneba Special and Trauma Hospital Mortuary.

Although early days yet, the two men hospitalised after the incident according to reports will survive.