ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

C/R: Fried yam seller burnt to death; two others in critical condition after fire incident at Apam

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News CR: Fried yam seller burnt to death; two others in critical condition after fire incident at Apam
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

An aged woman who sells fried yam at Apam in the Central Region has been burnt to ashes after a fire incident.

The woman, Comfort Arhin per information gathered was by the roadside frying her yam on a coal pot when two men transporting a barrel containing Premix fuel towards the Apam Roundabout passed by.

The barrel which was being rolled by the two men to transport the fuel caught fire from the coal pot and burst into a huge flame.

The 69-year-old fried yam seller unfortunately was lighted up instantly and sadly was burnt to death.

The two men who were transporting the fuel were also not spared. Both men sustained injuries from the fire and have been hospitalised in critical condition.

They were fortunate to escape the same fate as the fried yam seller after people in the area joined efforts to douse the fire with buckets of water.

Subsequently, personnel from the National Fire Service arrived on the scene to get things under control.

Amid wailing, the burnt body of the deceased woman was picked up and deposited at the Winneba Special and Trauma Hospital Mortuary.

Although early days yet, the two men hospitalised after the incident according to reports will survive.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
World Donkey Day marked in Challu in Sissala East
10.05.2022 | Social News
Volta Lake not safe for fishing till Thursday — Meteo
10.05.2022 | Social News
Organizers of Shea Wrestling Gh declares Nakpalawura winner of season one
10.05.2022 | Social News
Teshie Dzasetse celebrates 15years anniversary
09.05.2022 | Social News
Delay finally accepts offer to work for Wontumi Radio in Accra
09.05.2022 | Social News
Maiden Inter-Media House Sports and Health Festival to kick off on May 27
09.05.2022 | Social News
64year-old man arrested for allegedly threatening Supreme Court judge
09.05.2022 | Social News
Disregard purported 20% hike in transport fares – GRTCC to Ghanaians
09.05.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG strike bites MPs
09.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line