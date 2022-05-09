Constantly evolving terrorist threats in West Africa worrisome - CDS

Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of the Defence Staff (CDS) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Vice Admiral (V/Adm) Seth Amoama of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has said the terrorist threats in the sub-region is worrying.

He noted that ECOWAS has a lot of potential that can be harnessed to helps citizens of member countries however the threats of terrorisms is hindering this potential.

“Our West African region has a huge potential which we could harness under a peaceful environment to enhance the wellbeing of our citizens. Unfortunately, the ECOWAS region is saddled with the unpleasant reputation as one of the most dangerous regions in recent times.

“The constantly evolving terrorist threats in our region even makes it more worrisome.

“It is my fervent hope and prayer that we continue to support our shared decisions and actions particularly in ensuring a formidable joint force that is well-trained, well motivated with the requisite capacity and logistics to deal with the insecurity challenges within the region,” he said at a meeting of Chiefs of Defence Staffs (Chefs d'Etat) of Fourteen West African countries have met in an Extraordinary Meeting in Accra, Ghana, to dialogue on effective means of making the Sub-Region safe.