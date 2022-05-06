Elmina Nguadohen rallies NLA's for development

Nguadohen for the Elmina Traditional Area, Nana Kweku Amissah I, has paid a courtesy call on the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Mr Sammi Awuku.

The historic visit by the revered Chief was centered on issue of common interest particularly education, tourism, sanitation and youth employment in the Elmina enclave.

He indicated that the ancient city of Elmina was not only rich in history but lots of economics opportunities to be tapped to spark developing the area.

"We have abundant and arable lands, tourist facilities, him an capital and a refreshing people," he said and rallied the support of NLA to that effect.

Nana Amissah I described his recent enstoolment as an honour for his hard work, dedication and the enormous contributions of his late grandfather and father towards development of the Edina state.

The Chief invited Mr Awuku to Elmina where he described as his second home.

For his part, Mr Awuku praised Nana Anissah's noble intention to raise education standard in Elmina area and promised that the NLA's good foundation will extend support to the people.

He also directed the NLA Good Causes Foundation to work closely with the traditional authority to bring more development to the people.