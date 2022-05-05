Effutu Traditional Council embarks on health walk ahead of Aboakyer festival

ModernGhana logo
The Effutu Traditional Council, led by Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of the Area, has embarked on a health walk through the principal streets of Winneba ahead of Aboakyer celebration.

The walk, organised by the Traditional Council and sponsored by Aby Multimedia Company, formed part of events for this year's Aboakyer Festival which commenced on Friday, April 30, to be climaxed on Saturday, May 7.

The participants of the walk, made up of Divisional Chiefs, Youth Groups, Assembly members, members of Tuafo and Dentsefo traditional Companies and their leaders, commenced from the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba Junction, through to the Winneba Township amidst drumming and dancing ended at the forecourt of the Palace of Neenyi Ghartey.

Neenyi Ghartey, thanked the Almighty God for guiding them through the walk and expressed his gratitude to the participants for the great turn out.

He urged them to be part of other events earmarked for the celebration and continue to contribute their quota for peaceful and successful festival and cultivate the habit of exercising their bodies to help protect them from some diseases.

Mr Emmanuel Abeeku Moris-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of Aby Multimedia Company, in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), stated that partnering the Traditional Council to organise such an event was part of its social responsibility to help sensitise the citizenry on the need for them to keep fit and healthy through exercising.

He appealed to the residents and indigenes of Effutuman to get involved in the celebration to make it more attractive for tourists and investors to invest in the area.

The Aboakyer festival, a unique and one of the leading festivals in the country is celebrated every first week of May to unite the people and foster development.

GNA

