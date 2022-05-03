A new NDC gov’t God willing will cancel E-levy – Mahama

An National Democratic Congress (NDC) government when it comes to power, will abolish the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

This was announced by former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, 2 May 2022.

According to Mr Mahama, the opposition NDC is not opposed to taxation, however, the party is against taxes that burden the Ghanaian people.

The former President said: “We in the NDC do not oppose taxation as a principle. We will not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past.

“We are, however, implacably opposed to distortionary and burdensome taxes like the e-levy that only force Ghanaians to endure more suffering.”

He added: “A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act.”

The 1.5percent E-Levy kicked off on Sunday, 1 May 2022 despite public objection.

The 5 transactions affected by the E-levy include: Momo transfers between users on same network, Momo transfers between users on different networks, Transfers from bank accounts to Momo accounts, Transfers from Momo accounts to bank accounts and Inter-bank transfers using digital platforms including mobile applications.

Meanwhile the NDC on Tuesday, 19 April 2020, petitioned the Supreme Court for an order of interlocutory injunction to restrain the Akufo-Addo-led government through the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) from commencing the implementation of the E-Levy on the 1st of May 2022.

The plaintiffs are Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga.

The three have filed an earlier suit at the apex court challenging the passage of the e-levy bill by a one-sided parliament.

Source: classfmonline.com