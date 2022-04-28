Akufo-Addo side with calls for the amendment of 1992 Constitution

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has agreed with calls for the 1992 Constitution to be amended on the condition that it will be beneficial to future generations.

In the past year, several Civil Society Organisations including the Economic Fighters League have called for a review of the country’s Constitution.

While many argue too much power is given to the executive arm of government, there have been proposals for several amendments.

In his address on the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Constitution on Thursday, April 28, 2022, President Akufo-Addo said any necessary amendment to the Constitution should be made if needed.

“The Constitution is a living document and so whenever circumstances require, we should be prepared to make the necessary amendments to affect the needs of contemporary and future times,” the president said.

Touching on coups in his address, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged the Ghanaian citizenry to reject people with such an archaic ideology.

According to the President, such people have no respect for the Ghanaian people.

“Simply because they have no respect for the Ghanaian people, they are either unwilling to subject themselves to the open scrutiny of the Ghanaian people or because they know that they will be rejected by the Ghanaian people.

“Thus seeking a shortcut to office in power. Let us resist such persons for our common good,” President Akufo-Addo said.