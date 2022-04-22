Minority’s move to get Supreme Court to stop implementation of E-Levy won’t work – Majority

22.04.2022 LISTEN

The Majority in Parliament is confident the application filed by the Minority to stop the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) won’t go anywhere.

Ahead of the implementation of the controversial levy by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on May 1, 2022, the Minority has run to the Supreme Court for an injunction, insisting that the levy was wrongfully passed.

Speaking to the media in Parliament on Friday, April 22, 2022, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu described the decision by the Minority as a move in futility.

“We’ve been told that they have filed an injunction, the Minority has taken the matter to the Supreme Court for the Court to rule on the supposed unconstitutionality on the votes that was taken on the E-levy. I will just say that the burden of proof lies with the Minority to go to court and prove their case.

“So if the representation of the House has taken a decision they can come with a motion on the decision. Why don’t they want to do that? But as I said the burden of proof is on them. Now, finally, on the injunction, I don’t want to pronounce anything but I guess you and I know that it is an exercise in futility,” the Majority Leader stressed.

Counsel for the three Minority MPs [Haruna Iddrisu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Mahama Ayariga] who filed the injunction application, Mr. Godwin Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo is expected to move the motion to injunct the GRA on May 4, three days after the expected start of the implementation of the levy.