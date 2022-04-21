Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII holds maiden meeting with chiefs at Anyako

Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, the Paramount Chief of Amugo-Wego Traditional area in the Keta Municipality of Volta region has held an annual maiden meeting with chiefs under his jurisdiction to be fully focused on the core duties of the traditional area.

He urged his chiefs to work in unity since that is the only way for better achievement in the area.

According to him, any chief who would be found to have misconduct himself will be reported to Togbi Sri lll, the overlord of Anlo state for action.

Togbi Dzokoto Gligui VII said they are doing everything possible to tackle the issue of potable water for the area.

"Water is life. l can not rule over people with no life because their is no water.

"Remove any abandoned and buried gods on water ways before starting of pipes begins because we will not condone any act of restriction from anyone," he stated.

Mama Awotsu Adzagba ll, queen mother of Anyako Lashibi Apekotuame, who doubled as the Central Regional Director of the Department of Gender under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection urged chiefs and traditional leaders to desist from addressing cases of early marriage, rape, defilement among others at home.

The meeting was held at the palace of the Paramount chief who doubled as the Dufia of Anyako-Konu and Head of the Bate Clan of Anlo.

Other discussions such as forming a committee and appointing some chiefs to play some vital roles in tackling chieftaincy matters in the area.

Present at the meeting were Togbi Dzisam V, Dufia of Aborlove-Nolopi, Togbi Afozie ll of Atsyiame-Heluvi, Togbi Akaba VII of Anyako, Togbi Latsu Makua IV among others.

All chiefs were given a copy of the Chieftaincy Act.