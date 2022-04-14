ModernGhana logo
Fomena: Court orders arrest of four NPP members for repainting party’s offices into NDC colours

The Bekwai Circuit Court on Thursday, 14th April 2022 issued a bench warrant for the arrest of some four members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Fomena Constituency.

The four; Gilbert oppong Akwasi, Michael Ankapong, Splash Yeboah and Isaac Agyei are alleged to have been part of aggrieved supporters in the Fomena Constituency who repainted the party’s offices in the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) colours on Monday, 7 March 2022.

Some aggrieved supporters of the ruling party in the Fomena Constituency painted the Constituency’s offices with NDC colours.

The aggrieved supporters also affixed posters of the opposition NDC’s presidential candidate for the 2020 elections, John Mahama on the premises.

According to the group, the party was trying to impose on them, independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, who left the party in 2020, leading to the riot.

Source: classfmonline.com

