UNDP Ghana’s Statement on Electricity Payment

The attention of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana has been drawn to media publication and discussion on the list of debtors to the Electricity Company of Ghana. As the UN agency leading on development and supporting Ghana‘s development agenda, UNDP appreciates the Government’s continued contributions to its operations, as the host of the UN system in Ghana.

UNDP wishes to seize this opportunity to affirm its commitment to supporting the Government and the people of Ghana to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ghana.

About United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

UNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone. Kindly visit www.gh.undp.org for further information on UNDP Ghana.