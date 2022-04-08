ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UNDP Ghana’s Statement on Electricity Payment

By UNDP Spokesperson
Press Release UNDP Ghana’s Statement on Electricity Payment
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The attention of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana has been drawn to media publication and discussion on the list of debtors to the Electricity Company of Ghana. As the UN agency leading on development and supporting Ghana‘s development agenda, UNDP appreciates the Government’s continued contributions to its operations, as the host of the UN system in Ghana.

UNDP wishes to seize this opportunity to affirm its commitment to supporting the Government and the people of Ghana to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ghana.

About United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

UNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone. Kindly visit www.gh.undp.org for further information on UNDP Ghana.

More Press Release
ModernGhana Links
1T1L: GNAT Should Refund our over Ghc8million — Concerned teachers
03.04.2022 | Press Release
At least $132 billion in finance for fossil fuels is locking Africa out of a Just Transition, shows new report
24.03.2022 | Press Release
Paramount Group Mbombe 4 Secures Orders From 5 Countries
22.03.2022 | Press Release
Jehovah’s Witnesses back to Kingdom Halls after two years of virtual meetings, church services
19.03.2022 | Press Release
Bono Proforum Congratulate The NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament for Rejecting The 2022 “Awudie” Budget
15.03.2022 | Press Release
Ghana to host first-ever Kofi Annan Road Safety Award on 16 March 2022
14.03.2022 | Press Release
Africa Dyslexia Organization Presents Free Virtual Training on Understanding and Screening of Persons with Learning Disabilities
12.03.2022 | Press Release
The situation of Africans in Ukraine
09.03.2022 | Press Release
Climate Crisis Threatens Food Security For Women And Girls
08.03.2022 | Press Release
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line