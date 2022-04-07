'I acknowledge we are going through difficult times' — Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

07.04.2022 LISTEN

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has admitted that Ghanaians are currently experiencing difficult times.

Speaking at a forum organised on the final day of the National TESCON Training and Orientation Conference, the Vice President said amid the rising cost of fuel and virtually all commodities, there is no doubt that times are hard in Ghana.

“..from the man on the streets to the business mogul, the health of the economy is the foundational instrument.

“The economy is what we feel in our pockets. I acknowledge that we are going through difficult times, this is the reality. Our economy is experiencing rising prices of fuel and virtually all commodities. Prices are on the rise,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

In admission of the hard times, the Vice President while addressing several questions often asked by concerned Ghanaians assured there will soon be a turnaround.

“These have come as a surprise to many Ghanaians and many questions have been asked about the state of the economy. These questions include what has happened to the fundamentals? Why are the prices of goods and services increasing so fast? Why has the Cedi depreciated so fast this year?

“What programmes does the government have to show for the higher debt? Where is the new economy that the government promised to build? I will address these questions based on data and facts.

“I will admit where there have been challenges and we will all leave here with a better state of the economy, where we have come from, and where we are going,” H..E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared.

He said the interventions made by government and various measures being implemented will help alleviate the hardships Ghanaians are facing.