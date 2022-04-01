ModernGhana logo
'We will increase fares by 15% unless fuel prices come down to GHS8' – Transport Unions

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Transport unions have cautioned that transport fares will go up by 15% if the prices of fuel at the pumps do not reduce to at least GHS8.80.

Following several increments in the prices of fuel in the country, a litre is now selling at over GHS10.

According to commercial transport operators, the high cost of fuel is having a massive toll on businesses and affecting their livelihoods.

In an interview with 3FM, the Ghana Private Road Transport Unions (GPRTU) Industrial Relations Officer Ibrahim Abass Imoro has disclosed that the unions wanted to increase transport fares on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

According to him, the plans have not been aborted completely and will be triggered if the prices of fuel in the country per litre is not reduced.

“We had wanted to do that. We had organized a press conference to announce the fare increments but we heard there was going to be a reduction of fuel prices today so we pleaded with them [members] to postpone the announcement until the reduction of fuel prices today.

“We have agreed to increase by 15% but if they are able to reduce fuel prices to less than GH¢8.80…we will not increase transport fares but anything less than GH¢8.80, we will definitely come up with new fares,” Ibrahim Abass Imoro shared.

The GPRTU Industrial Relations Officer continued, “We are waiting for the reduction, if it is less than GH¢8.80, we have no cause to increase fares but if it is not that, we are ready to organize and come up with new fares today.”

Last week, the Finance Minister announced that the government has adopted some measures to reduce fuel by GHS0.15p.

The Transport Unions have described it as insignificant and are pushing for a further reduction.

