SONA22: Three technical colleges to be upgraded to tertiary status – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said three technical colleges across the country will soon be upgraded to tertiary institutions.

He noted that government will also begin the construction of five technical Universities in various parts of the country soon.

This the President indicated forms parts of efforts by government to ensure the skilled training of persons especially the youth who are attracted to the technical sector.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, 30 March 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emphasised the commitment of government to ensure continuity in the growth of the country by investing in the future.

He said: “Our children will continue to be educated and be equipped to run a modern and digitalised economy. The free SHS and free TVET are the best vehicles we have devised to take us to the realisation of our goal of an educated and skilled workforce.

“The computerised school placement system is currently ongoing and the latest batch of JHS students will soon embark on their free SHS and free TVET education. The TVET institutions are being upgraded and equipped to enable them train the increased numbers of children that we want to be attracted to that sector to meet the modern needs of our economy.”

He added that:“This year, I’ll be commissioning some of the 34 refurbished National Vocational and Technical Institutes across the country. The refurbishment comprises the rehabilitation and equipment of laboratories, workshops, additional classrooms, and administrative offices.

“Within the next few months, the construction of 5 technical colleges will begin in various parts of the country. 3 technical institutes will be upgraded to tertiary status.”

He also disclosed that the initial face for the construction of 9TVET campuses will commence next month.

Source: classfmonline.com

