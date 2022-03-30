Tamale: Naa Gbewaa Interchange opens to traffic

President Akufo Addo has yesterday Tuesday 29, 2022 commissioned the Tamale Interchange in the Northern Region.

The ceremony was graced by the overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abubakar II and some government appointees.

The President in his speech lauded managers of the Synohydro Cooperation for a good job done and for completing the project on time.

He used the opportunity to announce to the gathering that, some roads in Tamale, Yendi, Walewale, Damongo and Nalerigu would be asphalted in due course, adding that the road linking Yendi to Zabzugu will be rehabilitated by a Chinese company.

"Rehabilitation of the 62-kilometre Yendi-Zabzugu road by China Chexi limited, rehabilitation of 670-kilometre of feeder roads in the Upper West Region, reconstruction of Tamale to Walewale road phase one, which will include the section between Savulugu and Tamale, work will commence in the second quarter of this year, the section between Tamale and Savulugu shall be widened into a dual carriage," he stated.

President Akufo charged the Ministry of Roads and Highways to ensure the proper maintenance of the Tamale interchange.

He appealed to road users especially commercial drivers to adhere to the various road safety measures put in place for the safe use of the facility.

The Akufo-Addo government cut the sod for the construction of the project in 2019 to bring relief to commuters and ease regular vehicular congestion within the central business area and further enable inter-urban and national vehicular traffic flow in the northern region.

The project which is a kilometre long is funded under phase I of the $2 billion Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) between the government of Ghana and the Sinohydro Corporation of China.

The agreement to help the Akufo-Addo administration to construct a number of infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, housing facilities and extension of electricity to rural communities across the country.