Nigerians attack Ghanaians after World Cup qualification Elimination In Abuja [Watch]

Nigerian netizens attacked Ghanaians at Abuja’s Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday after the Ghana Black Stars qualified for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Nigerians who were disgruntled by the 1-1 tie that ruined the Super Eagles World Cup ambitions stormed the field and sparked a riot.

They reportedly smashed the Super Eagles’ technical bench and other equipment to disperse them, security had to fire tear gas.

In addition, a small group of Ghanaians who had made their way to the stadium was attacked by enraged supporters.

The Ghanaian fans were rescued by security who took them to Black Stars dressing room.

With the first leg ending 0-0 in Kumasi, Ghana knew a score draw would be enough to secure their place in Qatar.

In front of a big crowd at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Thomas Partey scored the crucial away goal in the 10th minute to upset the Super Eagles.

The lead, however, lasted for 12 minutes as Nigeria equalized courtesy of a disputed penalty scored by William Troost-Ekong.

Ghana defended well after, to qualify for a fourth World Cup finals.

Watch the video below

