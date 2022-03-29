'We have done what is good for the country' – Majority insists after passage of E-Levy

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has insisted that the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) is good for the country.

Addressing the press after the Bill was passed, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told journalists that the decision taken by Parliament is important for the development of the country.

He assured that funds accrued from the levy will be used for the development of physical infrastructure.

“The purpose of this bill that we have gone through is really to broaden the tax base of our country and to increase revenue mobilization domestically.

“I am not too sure that any one of us in Parliament, Minority or Majority, will disagree that where we are as a country, we need to look inwards to see if it will be possible for us to increase revenue streams from within our own household, which is what the E-levy seeks to do,” the Majority Leader in Parliament said.

Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu continued, “The matters that should really confront us as members of Parliament is what we are going to apply the monies on. The bill provides that we are going to apply it to the development of physical infrastructure, that is number one.”

Meanwhile, at a separate press conference held by the Minority in Parliament, its leader Haruna Iddrisu described the passing of the E-Levy bill as a charade and illegality.

He argued that the Minority did not have the numbers to pass the Bill. He noted that the approval of the controversial E-levy is unconstitutional.

“In summary, Ladies and Gentlemen of the press we are convinced that the majority of less than 137 in the chamber conducting business only proceeded on illegal and unconstitutional business which is a sin on Article 104 as interpreted by the Supreme Court as a nullity in the Justice Abdulai v the Attorney General. We call it a charade.

“We are convinced beyond a shadow of a doubt that Parliament did not have the numbers to take any decision that should bind on Parliament and bind on the Ghanaian people,” Haruna Iddrisu stressed.