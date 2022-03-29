Ghana’s Scofray Yeboah becomes first West African Professional Certified mBIT Coach from NeuroCoach Institute

Transformational Coach Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah has become the first Ghanaian and West African to successfully complete a certification training in mBIT coaching from the renowned NeuroCoach Institute in South Africa.

The feat is not only a feather in the cap for the coaching industry in Ghana but for the West African region.

It comes to augment and as well foster integrative solid partnerships with other supporting professional practices and practitioners.

Coaching has been defined by the International Coaching Federation as partnering with clients in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximize their personal and professional potential.

It is a vital support service for personal development, corporate culture modelling, teamwork and performance, effective leadership, and productive management.

There are various niches of coaching such as business, health & wellness, financial, career, executive, leadership, teams, spiritual, etc., all for the effective growth of the human capital development ecosystem.

Research across many disciplines have made sterling revelations on how coaching has impacted great minds the world knows, such as Opera Winfrey, a legend of television, David Pottruck of Charles Schwab & Co., Steve Jobs of Apple, the late Nelson Mandela, the former president of South Africa, Meg Whitman of eBay, Serena Williams a living tennis legend, Bill Gates of Microsoft, Henry McKinnell of Pfizer, etc.

This niche in the human capital development ecosystem has been cardinal to produce excellent results in developed nations worldwide.

In an up-close with Coach Scofray, we asked him what was his motivation and inspiration to veer into such a unique or nearly unknown specialty of coaching in Ghana and the continent as a whole?

He had this to say; “by the grace of God; this month marks exactly a year ago since I graduated from Ideal Coaching Global, USA program” Coaching For Excellence" as Africa's first Ontological Coach anchored in ontology, mindfulness, and ecology. It is not by accident that I have successfully completed training and certification in Professional mBIT Coaching a year on.

If you acknowledge, accept, and embody your life's "why," modelled purpose and permit to live your higher calling, your inner you lead you into spaces or wisdom that waters your " why" on this earth through capacity development and life experiences nature brings your way.

Few months after graduating from Ideal Coaching Global and successfully passing my Associate Certified Coach - ACC coaching knowledge assessment though now I am at the level of Professional Certified Coach - PCC, I chanced on a webinar by ICF if my memories serve me right. This was possible because I am always gleaning and researching new frontiers of coaching, corporate training, leadership development, purely human capital cutting-edge insights.”

On the said webinar, Wilbert Molenaar, one of the world's best mBIT master trainers and practitioners, took participants through highlights of the powerful science-based coaching.

The ontology coach in me pricked my spirit, and I fell in love with mBIT, which is scientific meaning to the philosophy of my ontological coaching niche. It was from there that I accelerated my hunger and love for neuroplasticity. It evokes the fascinating scientific evidence of coaching especially ontological coaching.

So we asked him, what is the meaning of mBIT?

He said, “mBIT in its simplest term is multiple brain integration techniques, which is used for mbraining, the process of integrating our discovered three or more human brains to function in our highest form of expression.

An mBIT coach does five fundamental things, Multiple Brain Coaching, Integration coaching, Highest Expression Coaching, Coaching for Generative/Emergent wisdom & consciousness, and Coaching to liberate the human spirit for creating a wiser world.

What thrills me is how mBIT, through science, brings several thousands of years of ancient traditional wisdom into meaning and understanding rooted in areas of specialized science and philosophical faculties such as ontology, epistemology, teleology, phenomenology, etc.

Scofray Yeboah in a pose with Jan and Kim

What does this mean to you, and what should your clients, Ghana, and West Africa's coaching industry expect from you?

I have three practicing human capital development niches, coaching, corporate training, and consulting. All these services emanate from years of experience and capacity building from World-class organizations and institutions. My clients, Ghana and West African corporate industry have got one of the finest to support, partner growth, innovation stimulation, and development anchored in excellence. We are more than we think we are, and my quest is to support my clients, whether corporate or individuals, to live life to the fullest of their being.

We got the rare opportunity to interview Kim Everitt, the CEO, and founder of NeuroCoach Institute, South Africa. He had this to say.

"I seldomly use "powerful" in my moment of description, but I use it with so much conviction when I talk about mBIT International Professional certified

This coaching niche certifies and empowers the practitioner with the know-how to facilitate a client to what we call "wisdoming" or wisdom. It again comes in the form of continuous coaching education for those with ICF or other backgrounds or with no coaching background. mBraining allows you to navigate personal, business, and corporate life very differently based on neurological science coaching.”

Jan Niemand, the training facilitator, said, “this methodology and modality support the certified coaches to produce results effortlessly. In addition, this aligns the multiple neurological intelligences to aid clients, and corporate bodies flourish in wisdom.”

In a Case Study on the ROI of Executive Coaching by Merrill C. Anderson, Ph.D., MetriPhDal, LLC, it was reported that 77% of respondents selected Fortune 500 companies indicated that coaching has impacted nine aspects of the business measures.

The case study uncovered that employee job satisfaction and overall productivity were significantly impacted.

This had a ripple effect on customer satisfaction, quality of service & products, employee engagement, annualized financial results, etc.

The study concluded on 788% ROI and 529% retention of employees.

About Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah:

He was born on 13th September 1980 in Adweso a suburb of Koforidua the Eastern Regional capital to the late Ebenezer Yaw Otu and Madam Victoria Abena Kwakyewaa.

He hails from Akropong Akuapem also in the eastern region but had his basic education at Adweso St. Dominic's Catholic School where he obtained his B.E.C.E in 1995.

He had his secondary education at Koforidua SecTech from January 1996 and completed in December 1998, where he later served as the President of the old students' Association (Mmarima Mma) for 12 years.

He studied microcomputer technology and electrical-electronic engineering with the City & Guilds Institute of London. He is a Certified Professional Trainer by The International Association for People & Performance Development (IAPPD Global) - UK.

In addition, he is an accredited and certified Ontological Mindfulness & Ecological Coach by Ideal Coach Global (USA); this makes him the first African to graduate from ICG.

Furthermore, a Professional Certified Coach – PCC by International Coaching Federation – ICF (USA), and a Professional Certified mBIT Coach from NeuroCoach Institute, South Africa; this makes him the first Ghanaian and Western African to come out of NCI.

He also holds a Graduate Diploma in Management Studies, Advance Diploma in Leadership studies, all from the Institute of Commercial Management (ICM) in the United Kingdom. He was the first Leadership Studies graduate ICM produced globally in 2021.

He has a combined 17 years of experience as a Transformational Coach, Media Analyst, Brands Expert, Corporate trainer, Healing of Memories Practitioner, and Author.

He has been listed twice among the Most Influential Young Ghanaians in 2015 and 2016 respectively. He was a nominee for Africa Youth Award's special recognition category in 2016.

He is one of the highly sort after resources person for corporate training and in the Ghanaian media landscape

He is the lead facilitator/Consultant for Zoweh Global Consult a human capital development entity.

He doubles up as a lead trainer and President for SLIT Africa an NPO based in Bloemfontein South Africa.