Enforce High Court ruling declaring Assin North seat vacant – Petitioner

The spokesperson for the petitioner in the parliamentary election petition matter of the Assin North seat, Richard Takyi Mensah has called for immediate enforcement of the High Court Judgment declaring the seat vacant.

This follows the Court of Appeal's striking out of the disputed MP's appeal for his failure to file his written submissions on the case.

Richard Takyi Mensah told Citi News that by implication, no appeal subsists against the High Court judgment and that the necessary action must be taken.

“No appeal was made, neither was any request sent to the Court. As it stands, the Cape Coast Court of Appeal has trashed out his appeal. Meaning, the decision of the Cape Coast High Court made on 28th of July 2021 stands.”

Mr. Quayson was earlier dragged to court by Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region after he was declared winner in the constituency's election.

Mr. Akomah-Ninfa filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to annul his declaration as the MP for Assin North because he had Canadian citizenship.

In November 2020, a group calling itself 'Concerned Citizens of Assin North' petitioned the Electoral Commission in the Central Region to withdraw the candidature of Mr. Quayson, arguing that he owes allegiance to Canada.

According to Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, “A person shall not be qualified to be a member of Parliament if he or she – (a) owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana.”

Mr. Quayson's election in the 2020 general elections was annulled by the Cape Coast High Court , after which an appeal was filed.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), had insisted that its MP is “a full citizen of Ghana who owes no allegiance whatsoever to any other country. He is a Ghanaian in law and, in fact, qualifies to be a Member of Parliament according to the laws of Ghana.”

By Citi Newsroom

