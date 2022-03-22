ModernGhana logo
Go and work harder; next time we want to get more money from you – Armed robbers tell victims

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
22.03.2022 LISTEN

Daredevil armed robbers who robbed passengers travelling from Assin Fosu to Kumasi told victims they will stage another attack soon.

The gang made up of seven armed robbers attacked some drivers and passengers on Monday, around 1:00AM at Assin Endwa in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

According to information gathered, the robbers who were masked did not only steal valuables from their victims but beat up some of the passengers.

Some of the victims while narrating their ordeal shared that they were told by the armed robbers to go and work extra hard so that they can continue to steal more from them in the next operation.

The victims were robbed of their mobile phones, travelling bags and monies.

The armed robbers also took away the keys of about three saloon cars and an articulated truck.

According to DSP Moses Osakonor who is the Assin Praso District Police Commander, the gang blocked the road with a seized articulated truck before carrying out their operation.

The Assin Praso District Police Commander is on the manhunt for the armed robbers.

Meanwhile, people who travel at night are advised to be extra careful and only do so when it's necessary.

