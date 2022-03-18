ModernGhana logo
18.03.2022 Social News

Stop NCA and allow NMC to grant license; Ghana’s constitution helpless without press freedom — GIJ's Dr. Afful

By Isaac Donkor II Student Journalist
The head of department for communication studies (GIJ) Dr. Ebo Afful, said the 1992 constitution of Ghana is helpless without press freedom.

Speaking at a Ghana institute of journalism (GIJ) organized Forum on the theme “Re-examining Freedom of Expression, Ethics and Threats to the Safety of Journalists”, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Dr. Afful said, “The 1992 Constitution of Ghana is helpless without press freedom."

He highlighted the reason why there is the need to ensure the press are operating independently and in maximum freedom.

“The attitude of our heads of states does not show respect to our press when they believed they have been defamed instead of going to the National Media Commission for regress, always they allow the security of this country to pick up the alleged offenders, molest them, harass them, intimidate them… and even prosecute them," he stated.

He continued, "if radio and television houses are only allowed to operate on license then it will be a limitation on the right of the press because they are considered the fourth-estate of the realm."

According to him, the law must be reviewed to stop the National Communications Authority from issuing licenses for the establishment of television and radio stations because the media is supposed to be an arm of government that must operate without any form of hindrance.

He indicated that the NCA being an arm of the Executive would not exhibit fairness in the discharge of this function.

“The responsibility should be given to the National Media Commission and what this means is that the National Media Commission should always be made up of members who have the commitment to ensure a high standard of media practice in the country,” he stressed.

The Forum was chaired by Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah (Dep. Rector GIJ) moderated by Joy News' Evans Mensah.

In attendance was Mr. George Sarpong, (Executive Secretary for the National Media Commission), Lawyer Nana Kwaku Kumi (CHRAJ) and Dr Ebo Afful (HOD Communications Department, GIJ).

By Isaac Donkor, student of Ghana Institute of journalism.

