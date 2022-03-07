W/R: Don't always be in hurry to explosion accident scenes — Anglican Bishop to Ghanaians

The Bishop of Sekondi Diocese of the Anglican Church Rt. Rev. Alexander Asmah has advised members of communities along the highways to desist from responding quickly to explosion accidents.

Rt. Rev. Alexander Asmah made the remarks when the Sekondi Diocese of the Anglican Church organised a church service with the victims of Appiatse explosion.

The Church after the service donated some assorted items to the victims to support them in their daily living.

The items include maize, beans, gari, cowbell milk powder, cooking oil, bathing and washing soaps, washing powders among others.

Bishop Alexander Asmah in his sermon emphasised that Africans are full of hospitality which makes them care for each other.

The Bishop supported his sermon with Matthew 2:1 which says “Out of Egypt have I called my son.”

He stated, "so we should be one's helper."

The Tufuhene of Bepoh, Nana Kwame Asamoah who on behalf of Nana Atta Kojo Bremebi Chief of Bepoh received the items thanked them for the kind gesture.

He therefore appealed to the general public for support to better the living condition of the people of Appiatse.