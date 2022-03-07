ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

W/R: Don't always be in hurry to explosion accident scenes — Anglican Bishop to Ghanaians

By Nana Adjei
Social News W/R: Don't always be in hurry to explosion accident scenes — Anglican Bishop to Ghanaians
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Bishop of Sekondi Diocese of the Anglican Church Rt. Rev. Alexander Asmah has advised members of communities along the highways to desist from responding quickly to explosion accidents.

Rt. Rev. Alexander Asmah made the remarks when the Sekondi Diocese of the Anglican Church organised a church service with the victims of Appiatse explosion.

The Church after the service donated some assorted items to the victims to support them in their daily living.

The items include maize, beans, gari, cowbell milk powder, cooking oil, bathing and washing soaps, washing powders among others.

Bishop Alexander Asmah in his sermon emphasised that Africans are full of hospitality which makes them care for each other.

The Bishop supported his sermon with Matthew 2:1 which says “Out of Egypt have I called my son.”

He stated, "so we should be one's helper."

The Tufuhene of Bepoh, Nana Kwame Asamoah who on behalf of Nana Atta Kojo Bremebi Chief of Bepoh received the items thanked them for the kind gesture.

He therefore appealed to the general public for support to better the living condition of the people of Appiatse.

37202291842-1j041p5cbw-img-20220307-wa0009

37202291842-k5frj7u2h1-img-20220307-wa0007

37202291844-g30n1r5edx-img-20220307-wa0010

37202291846-8dt2wjivuq-img-20220307-wa0012

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ghana @ 65: Shun partisanship, be patriotic — Clergyman urges Ghanaians
07.03.2022 | Social News
Ghana's Independence day @65: Security agencies receive standing ovation for spectacular display
07.03.2022 | Social News
U/E/R: Minister task teachers, chiefs, opinion leaders and youth to launch crusade against poor sanitation
07.03.2022 | Social News
Former Black Stars defender Alhaji Abubakari Jawando reported dead
06.03.2022 | Social News
Haruna Iddrisu demands structural audit on Tamale overhead bridge 
06.03.2022 | Social News
Cape Coast: Splendorous culture, display at 65th Independence celebration
06.03.2022 | Social News
65 years after Ghana's independence –The gains and failures
06.03.2022 | Social News
[email protected]: Put national interest above partisan, parochial motives – NCCE
06.03.2022 | Social News
Let's de-escalate tensions over coup concerns — Former Rawlings' Aide
06.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line