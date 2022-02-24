ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.02.2022 Social News

Amoamanhene clocks 11 on the throne, thanks God for successful leadership

By Ayisah Foster | Contributor
Amoamanhene clocks 11 on the throne, thanks God for successful leadership
24.02.2022 LISTEN

Today, February 24 marks exactly eleven years that Nana Agyenim Boateng I ascended on the throne as the Chief of Amoaman, a community in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

He expresses much gratitude to the almighty God for a successful year as a traditional ruler.

Over 11 years, he indicated that God has done a lot for him, especially given him long life, wisdom and above all exposing him to the world as one of the greatest traditional rulers.

Nana Agyenim Boating I received an International Honorary Fellowship Award at the School of Business Auditorium of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) by George Fox University, USA.

Nana Agyenim Boateng I is also the Managing Director of Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) in Ghana.

He indicated that as the chief of Amoaman he resourced and constructed the New Amoaman DA School at the cost of GH¢1 million during his first year on the throne.

Nana Agyenim Boating I, stated at the first year on his throne that developing Amoaman is his utmost priority of which he has delivered on alot of his promises.

According to him, his eleventh year on the throne has seen the construction of a modern infusion plant, valued at a cost of $11million at Amoaman to help provide jobs for the unemployed and energetic youth.

To serve the northern sector of the country after its completion, Nana Agyenim Boateng made it known that the company which would be christened 'Northern Ghana Infusion Company' would open the area to the rest of the country.

He added that works have also started on the construction of a modern police station, a spacious market and hospital at Amoaman to help make life comfortable for his people.

Nana Agyenim Boateng has been encouraging people colleague chiefs to lead the crusade to ensure the smooth development of their areas to make their people, including women and children's lives better.

He noted that government cannot develop the country alone, hence the strongest need for influential people like chiefs and other affluents in society to play roles to transform the society.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Queen mother appeals for potable drinking water
24.02.2022 | Social News
Ghana's Independence Day: Effutu municipality outline activities to mark celebration
24.02.2022 | Social News
Effutu Association in Southern California supports basic schools in Winneba
24.02.2022 | Social News
Russia, Ukraine Tension: Farouk Al-Wahab explains why no army in the world can defeat Putin’s army [Video]
24.02.2022 | Social News
ASA Savings and Loans supports Christ Faith Foster Home with GHS10,000 worth of items
24.02.2022 | Social News
I didn't take GHC200million out of Capital Bank's GHC620million liquidity support — Ato Essien to court
24.02.2022 | Social News
Over GHC13million mobilised for National Cathedral in 2021
24.02.2022 | Social News
Court throws out former PPA boss’ application to set aside CHRAJ’s findings
24.02.2022 | Social News
MFWA Board bemoans democratic recession and worsening media freedom conditions in West Africa
24.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line