Amoamanhene clocks 11 on the throne, thanks God for successful leadership

Today, February 24 marks exactly eleven years that Nana Agyenim Boateng I ascended on the throne as the Chief of Amoaman, a community in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

He expresses much gratitude to the almighty God for a successful year as a traditional ruler.

Over 11 years, he indicated that God has done a lot for him, especially given him long life, wisdom and above all exposing him to the world as one of the greatest traditional rulers.

Nana Agyenim Boating I received an International Honorary Fellowship Award at the School of Business Auditorium of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) by George Fox University, USA.

Nana Agyenim Boateng I is also the Managing Director of Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) in Ghana.

He indicated that as the chief of Amoaman he resourced and constructed the New Amoaman DA School at the cost of GH¢1 million during his first year on the throne.

Nana Agyenim Boating I, stated at the first year on his throne that developing Amoaman is his utmost priority of which he has delivered on alot of his promises.

According to him, his eleventh year on the throne has seen the construction of a modern infusion plant, valued at a cost of $11million at Amoaman to help provide jobs for the unemployed and energetic youth.

To serve the northern sector of the country after its completion, Nana Agyenim Boateng made it known that the company which would be christened 'Northern Ghana Infusion Company' would open the area to the rest of the country.

He added that works have also started on the construction of a modern police station, a spacious market and hospital at Amoaman to help make life comfortable for his people.

Nana Agyenim Boateng has been encouraging people colleague chiefs to lead the crusade to ensure the smooth development of their areas to make their people, including women and children's lives better.

He noted that government cannot develop the country alone, hence the strongest need for influential people like chiefs and other affluents in society to play roles to transform the society.