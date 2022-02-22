Only a failed gov’t goes to IMF; NPP gov’t has not failed – Ken Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has indicated that despite calls for the government to march to the IMF for help, it is not a move that will be taken.

In the last few months, the Minority has advised that in the midst of the hardships in the country and the worrying debt/GDP ratio of the country, the Akufo-Addo government should seek IMF intervention.

This recommendation has been backed by some experts and economic analysts who believe an IMF bailout is needed to save Ghana’s ailing economy from collapsing.

Speaking on the matter in an interview with Asaase Radio on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, Kennedy Agyapong says he disagrees with such calls.

According to him, it is only a failed government that runs to the IMF for help. Insisting that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has not failed, the Assin Central MP said enrolling on an IMF programme is not an option.

“I hear some people say we should go to the IMF but any government that goes to IMF has failed and we haven’t failed,” Kennedy Agyapong shared.

In the midst of the conversation, the Akufo-Addo government has time and again stressed that it will not go to the IMF.

Speaking at the Townhall meeting on E-Levy organised in Tamale early this month, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta indicated that there is no consideration for the government to return to IMF after exiting its last programme in the first term of President Akufo-Addo.

“I can say we are not going to the IMF. Whatever we do, we are not. Consequences are dire, we are a proud nation, we have the resources, we have the capacity. We are not people of short-sight, but we have to move on,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.