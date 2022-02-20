Manhyia North MP robbed; Ghc15k, laptops, other items taken away

Manhyia North MP, Akwasi Konadu

Information available to this portal indicates that the Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Konadu has been robbed by gun wielding men in his residence at Buokrom.

The criminals ransacked his home and made away with his laptop, GHC15,000, clothes and other valuable items.

Confirming the incident to Asanteman FM, the 2nd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Constituency, Ernest Kwaku Agyei said the incident occurred at about 3pm on Friday after the MP had returned from his parliamentary duties in Accra.

The case has since been reported to the Ashanti Regional Police Command for investigation.

Police have since visited the crime scene and investigation has commenced.

—DGN online