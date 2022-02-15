If you don’t pay E-Levy free SHS will be cancelled and it will affect your children – Okyere Baafi to Ghanaians

The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi has cautioned that failure on the part of Ghanaians to accept the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) will lead to the cancellation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

The government since November last year has been pushing to have the controversial E-Levy approved by the Parliament.

As a result of strong opposition from the Minority in the house, the E-Levy is struggling to get approval.

Engaging his constituents on why they need to accept the E-Levy, Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi argued that it is key for the continuous implementation of the free SHS policy.

“If we don’t pay the E-levy and we go to the World Bank or the IMF for loans, they will ask Akufo-Addo to cancel the free SHS which will affect your children so you must all accept the E-levy and pay it so it helps all of us,” the New Juaben South MP shared.

Government plans to charge a 1.75% tax on all daily financial transactions that exceed GHS100 once the new levy is approved.

Due to the rejection from the Minority in Parliament, reports suggest that government has reduced the charge to 1.50% but the NDC MPs says never, it must be dropped.