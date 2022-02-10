ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E-Levy: Petition of Concerned Ghanaians to await Bagbin – Osei-Owusu

Social News E-Levy: Petition of Concerned Ghanaians to await Bagbin – Osei-Owusu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, presiding as Speaker, has directed that the petition from the Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians against the Electronic Transaction (E-Levy) Bill should await the Speaker, Mr Alban Bagbin, for direction.

The petition was received jointly by Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip and Mr James Klutse Avedzi, the Deputy Minority Leader.

The First Deputy Speaker gave the direction on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, when Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, sought to know from him whether he should be seeking to invoke Order 76 to table the Petition or that it should go to the Speaker for it to be referred, so that the content of it would be looked into much more thoroughly.

“Mr Speaker, because the public is watching us, we need to be responsive. So, a petition was received on your behalf by the Leadership of the House by a section of the Ghanaian public demonstrating and protesting against…the E-levy. And they have since presented a petition to us,” Mr Iddrisu said.

“Mr Speaker, I want your guidance on the matter, whether that I have your leave to lay the paper or you want it to walk through Right Honourable Speaker for the needed guidance? Or I come under Order 76 of our Standing Orders, Mr Speaker, for it to be looked into as a petition worth looking at.”

Mr Osei-Owusu noted that he requested the Leaders of the House to receive the Petition on behalf of the Speaker; saying “I have looked at the Petition, and it is addressed to Mr Speaker, I think the appropriate location is to hand over to the person for which it was intended and he will give direction on how to deal with it”.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said when they were receiving the Petition, he saw a significant number of the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); such as the National Chairman and the National Organiser.

He reiterated that he was a bit surprised that the leadership of Concerned Ghanaians protesting against the E-Levy was full of the NDC Leadership.

The 1.75 per cent E-Levy Bill has generated controversy among Ghanaians since it was announced in the 2022 Budget and Economic Policy Statement of the Government.

With the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Majority Members of Parliament (MPs) supporting it, the NDC Minority MPs have vowed to vote against it.

The Finance Minister is expected to withdraw the E-Levy Bill and reintroduce same on Friday, February 11, 2022.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Shop owners displaced as court orders demolition of Pastor's building at Cape Coast Town
10.02.2022 | Social News
UTAG Strike: Discussions inconclusive; parties back to court
10.02.2022 | Social News
E-Levy: 'Yentua' demo protestors present petition to Parliament
10.02.2022 | Social News
Small Scale miners drag gov’t to court over unlawful burning of excavators
10.02.2022 | Social News
UTAG Strike: Only a lazy man will call for the closure of universities – NUGS President jabs Education Watch
10.02.2022 | Social News
West Africa’s political system could see ‘complete shakeup’ as coups spike
10.02.2022 | Social News
He who hires, fires – Security expert on dismissal of Airport MD
10.02.2022 | Social News
Strike: Continue settlement out of court – NLC, UTAG told
10.02.2022 | Social News
‘Yentua’ demo in Accra [pictures]
10.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line