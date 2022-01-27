Our Ministry is not the employer of the NABCO trainees — Chieftaincy Minister denies sacking NABCO trainees

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, has debunked claims NABCO trainees at his Ministry have been asked to vacate post.

A letter purported to be from the Ministry showed that the trainees were asked to leave post because the NABCO programme had ended. Though the letter was dated January 21, 2021, it was minuted and referred for action in January 2022.

But the Minister said the letter should be disregarded. He explained that his Ministry does not have the power to remove NABCO trainees from their posts.

“Our Ministry is not the employer of the NABCO trainees. The NABCO trainees are employees who were employed by the NABCO secretariat and posted to one ministry. So if there is any entity or authority to either engage or depose them, it is the NABCO secretariat”, parts of the letter reads.

Concerning the exit plan for the trainees, the Minister said on TV3 Midday Live that opportunities exist at the Chieftaincy Ministry for them.

He explained the creation of the six new regions in 2019 opens an avenue for these trainees to be employed. This according to him is because the new regions will call for the creation of six Regional Houses of Chiefs which will require staffing.

The Minister said the NABCO trainees would be the most suitable employees to be considered if the Civil Service wants to recruit people for the Regional House of Chiefs because they have gathered experience working with the Chieftaincy Ministry for the past three years.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has asked the trainees whose allowances have been in arrears for at least four months to exercise patience while government takes steps to pay them.

