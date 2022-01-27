ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s economic problems is not due to my alleged mismanagement, COVID-19 caused it – Akufo-Addo

Headlines Ghana’s economic problems is not due to my alleged mismanagement, COVID-19 caused it – Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sneered at suggestions that his government is to be blamed for Ghana’s recent economic turbulence.

According to the President, such claims are only from propagandists seeking to capitalize politically to gain public sympathy and to destroy his governance.

The Ghanaian leader dismissed such claims from people and described them as ‘political detractors’ indicating that such comments make them stay relevant.

“There are some who claim that the difficulties currently confronted by the nation has nothing to do with the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19. They say they are purely Ghanaian phenomenon which is due to economic mismanagement.”

“I’m not disturbed by this contestation because the facts of the situation do not bear it out. But I do recognize the political necessity for them to sustain these falsehoods,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Nana Addo also said COVID-19 has thwarted the economic progress being made not only in Ghana but also in countries big or small in the world. According to him, this is not to look for an excuse but to state the obvious reality. It is unfortunate but it is true.

“In Ghana, the pandemic has impacted on every sector of the economy, the agriculture sector being the least, thanks to the success of Planting for Food and Jobs,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
We regret brawl in Parliament last year, no more fist-fights – Majority
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Government meeting with Minority over e-levy ends inconclusively
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Revoke sanctions against Mali to end starvation, hardships — YPS-Africa petitions Akufo-Addo
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Central Regional GPRTU chairman interdicted over 'chop chop', autocracy and dictatorship
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Ghana is a key partner in deepening global/regional economic and security matters — U.S Secretary of State
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Godfred Dame decries working conditions of Justice Ministry agencies
27.01.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy crucial for gov’t to provide more jobs, opportunities for the youth – Akufo-Addo
27.01.2022 | Headlines
'Who watches the watchman' as Parliament appoints auditor to audit Auditor-General
27.01.2022 | Headlines
Jean Mensa, two deputies drag FixTheCountry, CJ, AG to court for leaking petition for removal
27.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line