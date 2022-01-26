Allow lost Ghana Cards to be replaced at NIA District Offices – NIA told

26.01.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Apatsea Isaac Kwasi, the CEO of the Centre for Leadership and Democratic Governance (CLDG), has made a passionate appeal to the National Identification Authority(NIA) to make it possible for Ghanaians who have misplaced their Ghana cards to get a replacement at NIA District offices.

CLDG’s visit to some District registration centers saw some frustrated Ghanaians holding Police reports while parading around NIA Registration centers because they could not get their lost Ghana cards replaced.

This included the aged, youth, and physically challenged persons.

NIA is the only body mandated to register Ghanaians to obtain Ghana cards and replace lost cards. Those who have lost their cards are eager to register their SIM cards, undertake bank transactions, and do other activities that require a Ghana card.

Even the Bank of Ghana has announced plans to accept only the Ghana card as the official identification for financial transactions from July 2022.

CLDG is of the view that once NIA has the data for those who have lost their Ghana cards it should be easier to replace them.

Many of those who have lost their cards are of the view that they have not been treated fairly, and the earlier their lost cards are replaced the better.

By Citi Newsroom