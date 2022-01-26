ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.01.2022 Social News

Allow lost Ghana Cards to be replaced at NIA District Offices – NIA told

Allow lost Ghana Cards to be replaced at NIA District Offices – NIA told
26.01.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Apatsea Isaac Kwasi, the CEO of the Centre for Leadership and Democratic Governance (CLDG), has made a passionate appeal to the National Identification Authority(NIA) to make it possible for Ghanaians who have misplaced their Ghana cards to get a replacement at NIA District offices.

CLDG’s visit to some District registration centers saw some frustrated Ghanaians holding Police reports while parading around NIA Registration centers because they could not get their lost Ghana cards replaced.

This included the aged, youth, and physically challenged persons.

NIA is the only body mandated to register Ghanaians to obtain Ghana cards and replace lost cards. Those who have lost their cards are eager to register their SIM cards, undertake bank transactions, and do other activities that require a Ghana card.

Even the Bank of Ghana has announced plans to accept only the Ghana card as the official identification for financial transactions from July 2022.

CLDG is of the view that once NIA has the data for those who have lost their Ghana cards it should be easier to replace them.

Many of those who have lost their cards are of the view that they have not been treated fairly, and the earlier their lost cards are replaced the better.

By Citi Newsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
A/R: Kromoase Residents ‘bare teeth’ at Chairman Wontumi for abandoning 6-unit classroom project
26.01.2022 | Social News
Ntronang has a mechanised water supply system — DCE reacts to claims of lack of water
26.01.2022 | Social News
Nigel Giasie strikes with another AFCON revelation
26.01.2022 | Social News
House of Chiefs calls for thorough investigations into Appiatse explosion
26.01.2022 | Social News
Traders at New Kejetia market laments lack of maintenance of facility
26.01.2022 | Social News
Collins Dauda trial: Provide witness statements within 3 weeks – Court to Prosecution
26.01.2022 | Social News
Bernard Mornah threatens action against Mobile Money if gov’t goes ahead with E-Levy
26.01.2022 | Social News
Video: Lady almost prepares soup with condom
26.01.2022 | Social News
A/R: Police pursue dangerous driver of skidder truck on Ejisu-Kumasi highway
26.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line