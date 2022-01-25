ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Give us our gun' — Medikal's lawyer prays court

Social News 'Give us our gun' — Medikal's lawyer prays court
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

The Defense Counsel for musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as “Medikal” on Tuesday prayed an Accra Circuit Court to release the Musician's Ruger 9mm pistol confiscated by the Police after it was allegedly displayed on social media.

Madam Alice Nimako Debrah-Ablormeti, who held the brief of Mr Paul Abaligah, made the prayer when the accused person appeared before the Court for displaying the pistol on social media.

The Court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, ordered the counsel to make the application formal.

Madam Debrah-Ablormeti also informed the Court that prosecution had not served the client with the necessary processes.

The prosecution pleaded for extension to file the processes, witness statement and disclosures.

The Court adjourned trial to February 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, Frimpong, a renowned rapper, is on a GH¢100,000.00 bail with a surety (should be a public officer) for allegedly displaying a Ruger 9mm pistol on social media.

He has since denied the charge.

Police Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpertey earlier told the Court that in September 2021, the accused person displayed the Ruger 9mm pistol on social media.

The prosecution said on September 26, 2021, the video of the musician displaying the gun went viral, stating that on October 21, 2021, based on intelligence, Medikal was arrested.

It said the accused person admitted the offence in his cautioned statement.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Zambian delegation lands to understudy Ghana's Parliament
25.01.2022 | Social News
‘Justice for Ghana’ group to picket at parliament for 3-days against E-levy
25.01.2022 | Social News
Suhuyini wants Jinapor, Dery invited brief Parliament on Appiatse explosion
25.01.2022 | Social News
Appiate Fund: Dr. Joyce Aryee leads 5-member committee
25.01.2022 | Social News
Savelugu crash: Three more injured persons die
25.01.2022 | Social News
Sanction corrupt officials – Transparency International to government
25.01.2022 | Social News
Shatta Wale's lawyer wants trial commenced within a week
25.01.2022 | Social News
Afoko trial: State presents 11th witness
25.01.2022 | Social News
A/R: Beware of robbery gang of 4 when they come to sell-off grams of gold — Police
25.01.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line