Unknown assailants kill Police woman in Bawku in shooting incident

A Police woman has sadly died in Bawku after she was shot by unknown assailants on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Over the weekend, a shooting incident occurred in the conflict-prone zone in the Upper East Region with reports indicating that four persons including a Burkinabe woman lost their lives.

According to the Ghana Police Service, a Police woman, Constable Regina Angenu has also been killed by unknown assailants.

A release from the security agency explain that the deceased officer on Saturday, January 22 around 5:05pm paid a visit to Constable Erasmus Enkson at the Bawku Division of the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) of the Ghana Police Service.

On their way to Const. Enkson’s barracks, they were attacked by unknown assailants and the police woman was shot in the groin.

Constable Regina Angenu was subsequently rushed to the Presbyterian Mission Hospital for treatment but unfortunately she could not survive.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has placed a ban on motor riding in Bawku and its immediate environs following the shooting incident over the weekend.

Security has also been beefed up to ensure residents are protected.