Prayer should not be substitute for work—Eastwood Anaba to Christians

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, has admonished Christians not to substitute prayer with work if they want their businesses to succeed.

“There is nothing wrong with prayer, but when prayer becomes a substitute to work, you are going nowhere. Truth is that we pray, but we are lazy. Many times, wherever Christians are, you will find laziness,” he said.

Rev. Anaba said this in a sermon at the church's 31 days restoration programme on the theme; “Reposition,” being held at the Desert Pastures, a branch of Fountain Gate Chapel in Bolgatanga.

The programme, the maiden event of the Church in 2022, is to help members to reposition themselves for a new experience.

“God created man to till the earth, and as soon as He created him (man), He said work. When you read the creation of man, there is no prayer there,” Rev. Anaba said.

He said the difference between the secular world and the church was “hard work” and that most people in the secular world worked hard and lived better lives than some Christians.

“God created the world and everything in it and so it is the duty of man to take advantage of the opportunities created to work, think and make his living conditions better.”

“We must work with thoughtfulness, the most powerful people in this world are people that think. There are many people who work but they don't think. When you go into our public service, civil service, in our churches, in our homes, you can see that many of the people are really working, but they are really not thinking,” Rev. Anaba said.

He called on managers of the various ministries, departments and agencies to work hard and properly manage and grow what was handed over to them.

Rev. Anaba prayed that Christians would understand the importance of work and diligently pursue it to earn decent salaries to improve their living conditions.

