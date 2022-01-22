ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ministry of Youth and Sports directs GFA to dissolve Black Stars management committee

Headlines Ministry of Youth and Sports directs GFA to dissolve Black Stars management committee
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has directed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reconstitute the Black Stars Management Committee following the team's poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Black Stars were booted out of the tournament by minnows, Comoros after picking a point at the Group stage.

Due to this, the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Friday afternoon met with the GFA to review the performance of the Black Stars at the AFCON and also discussed preparations towards the World Cup 2022 playoffs.

After the emergency meeting, the Ministry, in accordance with its mandate, asked the GFA to reconstitute the Black Stars Management Committee and also review the work and capacity of the Black Stars' technical team, led by the head coach, Milovan Rajevac.

The Ministry emphasised strongly the disappointment of Ghanaians and Government in the national team's poor showing at the biennial competition.

A statement from the Ministry added, “The Ministry made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana have lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success.

The Ministry assures the General Public that it will always act in the best interest of the country and with the ultimate goal of improving the performance and competitiveness of our National teams”.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Appiatse explosion: Re-construction of damaged houses to begin on Monday
22.01.2022 | Headlines
Explosion: Interdiction of Chief Inspector of Mines is premature — Mining Engineer
22.01.2022 | Headlines
Milovan Rajevac fired
22.01.2022 | Headlines
Explosion: Lands Minister orders Minerals Commission to suspend license of Maxam Company Ltd
22.01.2022 | Headlines
We have lost confidence in the coach – Sports Ministry ask GFA to sack Rajevac
22.01.2022 | Headlines
Explosion: Interdict Chief Inspector of Mines — Lands Ministry orders Minerals Commission
22.01.2022 | Headlines
Mobilise necessary emergency health, disaster relieves to help Bogoso disaster victims – NDC to gov’t
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Explosion: Transport of mining explosives was properly done procedurally – Police
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Suspects in Nima violence remanded into Police custody after pleading not guilty
21.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line