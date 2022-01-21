ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Suspects in Nima violence remanded into Police custody after pleading not guilty

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Suspects in Nima violence remanded into Police custody after pleading not guilty
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow AFCON 2021
Follow AFCON 2021
Get all the exclusives and match reports of AFCON 2021

All seven suspects who were arrested by the Police in connection with the violence in Nima, Accra earlier this week have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

On Tuesday, a clash between two gangs in Nima resulted in gun shots that left several people injured.

Subsequently, after the Police took charge of matters, some seven individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in the clash that left residents fearing for their lives.

Appearing before a Circuit Court today, Friday, January 21, 2022, all seven suspects have pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against them.

The suspects include Abdul Gafaru Mahama (A3), Atarouwa Bassam, (A6), Abdul Mumuni Gariba, (A7), and Mohammed Saabi Barinu alias Namer.

The others are (A8), Bashiru Ganiru, A9, Illiasu Salim, (A10) and Issa Seidu, (A11).

Lawyers of the suspects argued that their clients were good people who found themselves in wrong places at the wrong time.

Although a plea for bail was made to the Court, the Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey opposed the bail and argued that there is so much tension in town which ought to be managed properly.

Having listened to both parties, Her Honour Mrs. Rosemond Baah Torsu who presided over the case rejected the plea for bail.

She charged the Prosecution to investigate the issues of Alibi presented by the suspects and report back to Court.

The case has been adjourned to February 1, 2022, with all seven suspects remanded into Police custody.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Mobilise necessary emergency health, disaster relieves to help Bogoso disaster victims – NDC to gov’t
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Explosion: Transport of mining explosives was properly done procedurally – Police
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Seven Western Togoland separatists caged over treason felony
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso Explosion: Truck driver did very well; saved a lot of school children – Police
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo donates GHS200k to victims of Bogoso explosion
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Appiatse Explosion: Gov't will provide temporary housing facilities for the displaced — Bawumia
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Group demand thorough investigation into Bogoso disaster, punishment for those responsible
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Bogoso explosion: Strict regulatory enforcement, compliance of protocols could have averted needless loss of lives, properties — Minority
21.01.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t will build houses for displaced victims of Appiatse explosion — Bawumia
21.01.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line