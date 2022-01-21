Journalist escapes 'evil wild cat' attack with his family

A freelance journalist for ModernGhana Web and Director for the Executive Director of Apexnewsgh.com Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen narrates how a wild cat attacked his home in the early hours of Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Mr Ngamegbulam gives praises to the Almighty God for escaping with his family.

"Brethren, the greatest Juju you can only be proud of is trusting in God, keeping your hands clean and wishing your enemy better with a clear mind," he stated.

This is my testimony.

I want to start by thanking God for giving me and my family victory over the forces of darkness this day.

The Story:

In the early hour of Thursday, Jan 20, 2022, around 4:31 am, i heard something moving through my room celling sounding so unusual. I began to pray. My prayer point to God was to reveal the evil terrorizing me and my family for no crime committed.

Brethren, at exactly 2 hours after that request to God, I realized something was struggling its way out inside the T&J ceiling, but could not find its usual root anymore.

It had no other option than to fell from the ceiling to my room.

Brethren, what I saw was a very darkened black Huge wild cat.

At this point, everyone in the house was engaged in the house. My wife was busy in the kitchen preparing food for my children for school, my first daughter was in the bathroom and I was in the parlor with my second daughter ironing their school uniforms.

Brethren, it was like a horror movie we normally watched. Then, my room suddenly became like a horrible zone.

The wild cat was running around my room looking for a place to escape but God said no, today must be the last day of troubling my innocent son and family.

Now imagine, if this were to happen at midnight when we are deep asleep?

Imagine, if this were to happen when my daughters are alone in the room?.

