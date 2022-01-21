ModernGhana logo
Fomena: 55-year-old Akpeteshie vendor allegedly defiles Primary 6 pupil

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
A 12-year-old class six pupil has been allegedly defiled by a 55-year-old Apketeshi vendor at Fomena in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

Bright Bosompem, who is also a farmer, is accused of luring the 12-year-old victim into his residence on New Year’s day and defiled her.

During a hearing in court on Wednesday, January 19, presiding judge Her Ladyship Joyce Boahen granted the accused a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties based on health grounds.

Speaking with Akoma FM‘s Nana Yaw Opoku, mother of the victim Akosua Abuyaa pleaded with the police for swift processes to ensure justice for her child.

“I am pleading that the court fastens the prosecutorial processes to serve justice for my poor child to serve as deterrent to others.”

Detective Inspector Joseph Boakye Danquah of the Criminal Investigation Department at Fomena Police Command stressed that he is very happy that finally the case has been brought to court for prosecution.

Her Ladyship Joyce Boahen adjourned hearing to Thursday, February 10 2022.

