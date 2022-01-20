ModernGhana logo
Former Ketasco student launches educational support for brilliant but needy students

Former Ketasco student launches educational support for brilliant but needy students
Madam Josephine Selasie Aku-Sika Ohene-Boateng, a Deputy Managing Director of Presta Sankofa Gold Limited who doubled as the funder of Josephine and Jesus (J&J) fund award has inaugurated educational support fund for brilliant but needy students of Keta Senior High School on Wednesday January 19,2022.

According to her, as a past student of Ketasco she also passed through a lot of difficulties and challenges during her days in school hence the support for the students.

"I faced a lot of challenges during my school days here in this school and l don't want my younger brothers and sisters to experience the same hardship.

"This is the more reason am initiating this foundation to alleviate such occurrences," she noted.

Madam Josephine stated that the foundation is for both sexes from first year to third year.

She indicated that the award will be given in every term to needy but brilliant student to boost their learning abilities.

According to her, the support is in form of a reasonable amount of money that will be given to students every term to help them get their basic needs for studies.

She urged the Headmaster of the school, Mr Isaac K.Dzidzienyo to form a committee to spearhead the selection of the students on merit.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta who was present at the ceremony encouraged the students to make good use of the fund to study hard.

He applauded Madam Josephine for her kind gesture and promised to role out his own support soon for the school since he was also a past student of Ketasco.

"I don't understand why Ketasco is now in category 'B' schools instead of 'A' and we need to investigate this very well," he fumed.

Mr Isaac K. Dzidzienyo, the headmaster of the school in his turn praised Madam Josephine for her works and urged other past student to emulate her gestures for the progress of the school.

"Ketasco is one of the best secondary schools in Ghana now, with our recent performance in the NMSQ last year pushing our level higher," he added.

He challenged student to learn harder to benefit from the award.

Abayateye Gabriel Ngmlotey, a technical 2 student and Adokpa Dameris also of General arts 2, on behalf of the student body pledged to make good use of the fund by studying hard.

The ceremony which was held at Ketasco Staff Hall was attended by Agbotadua Kumassa, former Ketasco geography teacher who doubled as the spokesperson for Togbe Sri lll (over Lord of Anlo state), Mama Ketor lV of Anlogah, teachers, students and many others.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

