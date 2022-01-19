ModernGhana logo
Madman rapes, kills woman at Aposs-Okanta prayer camp in Suhum

19.01.2022 LISTEN

A woman in her early 30s yet to be identified has allegedly been raped and murdered at Aposs-Okanta Prayer Center in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region.

According to reports, a mentally unstable inmate at the prayer center, now at large, allegedly committed the heinous crime in the house of one Elder Tetteh who is at the center.

The deceased was allegedly raped before she was murdered as she was reportedly struck with an object in the head before being stabbed to death in the abdomen.

The deceased had visited the prayer camp for prayers before her untimely death.

Her body has since been conveyed to the morgue by Police from the Kyebi Divisional command as the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, there is a dispute over ownership of the Prayer Camp following the death of the founder years ago as two factions in the family are both claiming ownership.

The prayer center is affiliated to the Church of Pentecost as the founder was an Elder of the Church but a faction in the family is blocking the church to have full control over the prayer camp.

The feuding factions in the family are currently before Akyem Abuakwa traditional council for adjudication.

---DGN online

